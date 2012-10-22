SYDNEY A private equity firm founded by Chinese billionaire Yu Yong has gone hostile with a A$824 million ($850.49 million) takeover bid for Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd DML.AX after the copper explorer's board rebuffed a similar offer earlier this month.

CF Investments, 75 percent owned by Yu's Cathay Fortune and 25 percent by China-African Development Fund offered A$1.70 compared with Discovery's last closing price of A$1.65. Discovery traded at A$1.45 before the initial offer was made public.

The takeover offer for Discovery is the latest in a series of small to mid-sized metals and mining deals to hit Asia in the wake of sliding commodity prices.

And China, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of global copper consumption, has been on the prowl for mining investments in Africa, South America and central Asia as it looks to feed ever expanding domestic demand for key commodities.

Discovery rejected the offer, calling it undervalued. The rejection came as a surprise, as the company's shares have traded below the offer price, reflecting the view that investors had expected the deal to go ahead.

"The decision of the Discovery Board to refuse access to due diligence and further engagement without any reasonable basis has prompted CFC's decision to bypass the Discovery Board," said Yong Yu, whose net worth is estimated at $1.4 billion by Forbes.

Yu's Cathay Fortune already owns 13.7 percent of Discovery Metals, which owns the Boseto project in Botswana, close to the central and southern African copper belt that has seen more than $10 billion in copper mine takeovers in the past two years.

CFC also owns 35.5 percent of Hong Kong-listed China Molybdenum (3993.HK), the largest molybdenum producer in China and the fourth largest in the world.

The firm said the offer, which has already bagged Chinese regulatory approval, will be funded by agreed term loans from China Development Bank and existing liquidity.

The deal, which requires a minimum 51 percent acceptance to go ahead, follows a string of Chinese acquisitions in the region.

Earlier this year, China-Africa Development Fund and China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC) agreed to buy Kalahari Minerals and Extract Resources for about $2.3 billion, giving them control of the Husab uranium project in Namibia.

State-owned China National Gold is also considering a bid for the African unit of Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), the world's No. 1 producer.

Of late, China has seen switching away from Australia and Canada as asset prices became more expensive.

Long project approval processes have also put off some Chinese investors, spurring the search for assets in emerging markets instead.

Citigroup (C.N) is advising the Cathay Fortune and China-Africa Development Fund on the deal.

(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Gary Hill and M.D. Golan)