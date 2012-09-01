Dish Network, the second-largest satellite TV company in the United States, and Big Ten Network, a popular cable channel that airs college sports, have agreed to a short-term arrangement that avoided a blackout on Saturday, the first weekend of college football.

Without a deal, Dish Network's 14 million subscribers would not have been able to view games on Big Ten Network, a joint venture owned by News Corp and the Big Ten conference that shows college sports, including football.

"BTN and DISH have agreed to a short-term arrangement. Discussions will continue towards a long-term agreement," Dish spokesperson Robert Toevs said in an email to Reuters.

He said he didn't have further details on the arrangement.

The Big Ten did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Cable and satellite providers have been sparring with media companies that provide programming, with the cost of content being at the heart of these disputes. Pay TV providers like Dish pay a fee to media companies allowing them to carry channels.

Dish is currently in a standoff with AMC Networks that began this summer and Dish viewers cannot see AMC shows like "Breaking Bad," "The Walking Dead" and "Mad Men.

In another high-profile disagreement over the cost of programming, Dish rival DirecTV subscribers could not watch Viacom programs from MTV, Nickelodeon and its other channels for more than a week in July because of a disagreement over pricing.

