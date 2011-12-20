Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Shares in Dish Network Corp rose more than 9 percent in early trading on Tuesday as investors bet that the satellite TV company, which owns wireless spectrum, will benefit from the aftermath of AT&T Inc's (T.N) failed acquisition of Deutsche Telekom AG's (DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile USA.
"DISH is in the driver's seat," said Christopher Marangi, a portfolio manager at Gabelli & Co, which holds DISH shares.
Dish own a sizable amount of wireless spectrum in the coveted 700 MHz band as well as 2 GHz MSS spectrum which AT&T could be interested in buying at a premium, said several analysts, who value the spectrum anywhere between $5 billion and $9 billion. Dish paid around $3 billion for the spectrum over the last two years.
There was also the possibility that the whole of Dish could even be a target for AT&T, according to analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
"(Dish Chairman) Charlie Ergen realizes he is unlikely to ever get a better offer than from a moderately desperate AT&T that needs spectrum and needs it quickly, and with the satellite TV industry's long-term business model being more uncertain than ever, we believe it more likely that AT&T will be forced to buy the entire company," said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Christopher King in a client note.
In an interview with Reuters last week, Dish Chief Executive Joe Clayton raised the possibility that Dish could partner with T-Mobile USA in the event of the AT&T deal collapsing.
Shares in Dish rose by $2.31 to $27.45 on the Nasdaq in morning trade.
(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.