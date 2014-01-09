Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) is terminating its bid for LightSquared Inc, the bankrupt telecom firm whose wireless spectrum Dish has been coveting, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Pay-TV network operator Dish is expected to disclose its letter of termination of the bid as soon as Thursday morning, the Journal said. (link.reuters.com/nej85v)
The move is the latest twist in a long-running saga involving LightSquared's portfolio of wireless spectrum, or broadband frequencies, in the United States. Dish offered $2.2 billion to buy LightSquared, a bid that the telecom firm's controlling shareholder, Harbinger Capital Partners, said undervalued the target's assets.
Dish Network and LightSquared could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
AMSTERDAM U.S. paint maker PPG Industries said on Wednesday that its takeover bid for Akzo Nobel would benefit shareholders and staff after its Dutch rival rejected its 22.7 billion euro ($24.5 billion) offer as too low and too risky.
CALGARY, Alberta Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston.