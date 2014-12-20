The sign in the lobby of the corporate headquarters of Dish Network is seen in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colorado April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON Satellite TV provider DISH Network Corp and Comcast Corp's SportsNet have reached a deal allowing the cable giant's regional sports networks to remain on-air for DISH subscribers, the two companies said on Saturday.

The two pay-TV companies have been in negotiations over whether DISH would drop Comcast's regional sports network, threatening access to televised games for satellite-TV customers in the Chicago, San Francisco and Washington areas.

"DISH has reached a multi-year agreement for carriage of Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, California, Chicago and Mid-Atlantic," the satellite provider said in a statement.

The company did not disclose terms of the agreement.

Comcast SportsNet is part of Comcast-owned NBCUniversal, and DISH must pay fees in order to carry it.

A representative for NBCUniversal said in an email: "Yes, confirming that we have reached an agreement with DISH on behalf of CSN Mid-Atlantic, CSN Chicago, CSN Bay Area and CSN California."

DISH has blamed increased fees in the dispute and said most of its customers do not watch NBC's sports channels. DISH has roughly 14 million subscribers, according to the company.

