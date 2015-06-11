People pass by a T-Mobile store in the Brooklyn borough of New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dish Network Corp is in talks with banks over funding a bid for T-Mobile US Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Dish is considering borrowing between $10 billion and $15 billion for the cash portion of the bid, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. The bid would primarily consist of stock.

Earlier this month, Reuters had reported that T-Mobile US Chief Executive John Legere was in talks to merge T-Mobile US and Dish Network, citing a source familiar with the matter.

T-Mobile has a market capitalization of about $31 billion.

