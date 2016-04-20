A Dish Network logo is seen on a satellite dish on a Brooklyn apartment building roof in New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp reported quarterly profit on Wednesday that surpassed analysts' estimates, helped by price increases in its TV service, even as it lost subscribers.

Englewood, Colorado-based Dish said average revenue per user in the company's pay-TV business rose to $87.94 from $85.73.

Dish shares, which have dropped over 17 percent this year, were up 1.4 percent in pre-market trading.

Revenue rose to $3.79 billion from $3.72 billion last year. Net income attributable to Dish rose to $389 million, or 84 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 from $351 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on an average expected earnings of 62 cents per share and revenue of $3.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dish and other pay-TV providers are grappling with subscriber losses and rising programming costs.

Dish raised its 2016 video service rates in January. Moreover, to offset losses in its core pay-TV business, last year it launched a cheaper $20-per-month Sling TV online streaming service that offers a slim bundle of channels, including live programming from networks such as ESPN.

Video subscribers, including Sling TV customers, were 13.9 million, relatively unchanged from 14 million a year ago.

The company said it lost 23,000 net pay-TV subscribers in the quarter, more than the analysts' average estimate of a loss of 13,100 customers, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount. The pay-TV operator had gained about 35,000 subscribers in the year-earlier period.

Dish's broadband subscriber base was about 628,000 in the quarter after it added 5,000 net broadband subscribers.

As the traditional pay-TV market has matured, Dish, led by chief executive Charlie Ergen, has spent billions amassing wireless airwaves or spectrum over the years that analysts estimate could be worth more than $45 billion. Investors wonder how Ergen, who has been vocal about entering the wireless business, will use his company's spectrum holdings.

Dish has filed an application to participate in the U.S. government's 2016 broadcast airwaves auction that kicked off last month.

(Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Bill Trott)