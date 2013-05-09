HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
NEW YORK Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen said he could end up putting the entire satellite TV company up for sale if he lost his battle with Japan's SoftBank Corp to buy Sprint Nextel Corp.
But the Dish chairman said on a conference call with analysts that he could also take on a bidding partner or even sell some non-core Dish assets to pay down debt if a bidding war with Softbank became too pricey.
Dish made a $25.5 billion counter bid last month against SoftBank's October agreement to pay $20.1 billion for 70 percent of Sprint.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
BRUSSELS An EU court agreed with United Parcel Service on Tuesday that the EU had wrongly blocked its takeover of Dutch peer TNT four years ago, potentially allowing the world's largest package delivery company to sue regulators for damages.