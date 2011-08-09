Dish Network Corp's (DISH.O) quarterly profit fell short of market estimates as the satellite-TV provider lost subscribers, hurt by increased competition.

For the second quarter, the second-largest U.S. satellite TV provider posted a net income of $335 million, or 75 cents per share, compared with $275 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue grew 13 percent to $3.59 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of 79 cents a share, on revenue of $3.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dish's net subscribers fell by about 135,000 in the quarter.

Analysts, on average, expected Dish to add 31,000 subscribers in the quarter, according to StreetAccount data.

Dish shares closed at $22.64 on Monday, on Nasdaq.

