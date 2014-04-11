Alibaba buys online ticketing platform Damai
SHANGHAI China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
The co-founder and former chief executive of Maker Studios, Danny Zappin, filed a lawsuit aimed at preventing a shareholder vote on a takeover offer from Walt Disney Co, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Zappin and three other former Maker executives asked a California court to issue a temporary restraining order to delay an April 15 vote by Maker shareholders, the Journal said.
Disney agreed in March to buy Maker Studios, one of YouTube's largest networks, for $500 million.
A Disney spokeswoman had no comment.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine. Editing by Andre Grenon)
SHANGHAI China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
LONDON Bitcoin regained its footing on Monday, having suffered its heftiest falls since early 2015 between Thursday and Saturday as investors sold the digital currency on worries about its future.
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.