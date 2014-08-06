The entrance gate to The Walt Disney Co is pictured in Burbank, California in this file photo taken February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES Walt Disney Co is working on plans to bring more of its "Star Wars" franchise into the company's theme parks, Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday.

Disney is "developing designs for a far greater 'Star Wars' presence in the parks," Iger said on a conference call after the company released its quarterly results.

The company hopes to announce details of the plans next year, Iger said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)