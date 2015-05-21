WASHINGTON The suspect in the killing of a Washington businessman and three others found in a torched mansion is believed to be in Brooklyn, New York, and formerly worked for the executive's company, police said on Thursday.

The bodies of businessman Savvas Savopoulos, his wife, son and housekeeper were found inside the multimillion dollar house in a neighborhood near Vice President Joe Biden's official residence last week after a fire that police call "very suspicious."

Police Chief Cathy Lanier said the suspect, a 34-year-old Maryland man named Daron Dylon Wint, was believed to be in Brooklyn. He had worked for Savopoulos' construction materials company, American Iron Works. Wint has been charged with first-degree murder while armed, authorities said on Wednesday.

"We do believe that there is a connection between the suspect in this case through the business. Right now it does not appear that this was a random crime," said Lanier, who was flanked by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Lanier said police have not ruled out that others may be involved in the murders.

Savopoulos, 46, his wife, Amy, 47, their son, Phillip, 10, and housekeeper Veralicia Figueroa, 57, were found dead at the couple's mansion on May 14.

The Savopouloses' Porsche was found torched in Prince George's County, Maryland, outside Washington.

Police have said that three of the victims were beaten or stabbed. The Savopoulos family was active in society in the U.S. capital and in charity work.

Lanier said she had been in touch with the New York Police Department about Wint. Police have also searched for him in Prince George's County, and Lanier said his family was urging Wint to surrender.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Wint's DNA had been recovered on the crust of a Domino's pizza that had been delivered to the house. Lanier said she would not discuss evidence.

