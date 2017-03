WASHINGTON The man accused in the killing of a wealthy Washington businessman and his family whose mansion was torched was ordered on Monday to face trial.

Daron Wint of Lanham, Maryland, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the May deaths of Savvas Savopoulos and his wife, son and housekeeper. The order came from Judge Rhonda Reid Winston in District of Columbia Superior Court.

