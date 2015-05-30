WASHINGTON A federal grand jury on Friday indicted a Washington man who appeared last year on an MTV reality show about online scams on charges of making multiple threats against subway stations, buses and trains around the U.S. capital, authorities said.

Jerez Nehemiah Coleman, 20, also known as Kidd Cole or Jerez Nehemiah Stone-Coleman, was arrested at his residence on Wednesday on suspicion of making hoax threats involving fake bomb threats or claims of hostage situations, the Metro Transit Police Department said. [ID:nL1N0YI1HC]

He faces a total of 11 felony counts for separate incidents from December 2014 through May 2015, according to the indictment.

The indictment includes 10 counts of threatening or conveying false information concerning an attempt or alleged attempt to engage in terrorist attacks or other violence against mass transportation systems and one count of transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat to kidnap or injure.

Magistrate Judge Alan Kay ordered that Coleman remain held with bond pending a detention hearing on June 2.

Coleman appeared last year on MTV's reality show "Catfish" about online scams.

Coleman's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)