Bouygues denies speculation over French telecoms consolidation
PARIS French telecoms and construction group Bouygues has denied fresh speculation that merger talks have resumed between the country's four telecoms operators.
ALGIERS Algeria will pay $6.5 billion to acquire a controlling stake in Vimpelcom's VIP.N Algerian mobile phone unit, a top finance ministry source said on Wednesday, potentially ending a dispute that has dragged for over a year.
"The deal is that Algeria will pay $6.5 billion to acquire 51 percent of Djezzy," a senior source familiar with the telecommunications file at the finance ministry told Reuters.
Russia-focused Vimpelcom acquired Djezzy last year as part of a $6 billion deal to buy the assets of Egyptian firm Orascom Telecom ORTE.CA, but the transaction immediately became clouded in uncertainty after the Algerian government said it wanted a majority stake in the unit.
Djezzy was the most lucrative part of Orascom's business.
Botox maker Allergan Plc <AGN.N,> agreed to pay $2.48 billion in cash for Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, adding a system that it says helps people slim down by freezing fat away to the company's line-up of aesthetic products.
NEW YORK Technology whizzes who helped Goldman Sachs eliminate hundreds of trading jobs over the past few years are venturing into the bank's flagship M&A business, making some junior bankers uneasy.