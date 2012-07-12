Shares of Calvalley Petroleum Inc CVIa.TO fell as much as 24 percent after Norwegian oil and gas company DNO International ASA (DNO.OL) said it will not proceed with its plan to buy the Canadian company.

DNO said last week it planned to offer C$216.8 million in cash for Calvalley to bolster its reserves in Yemen, offering a premium of 60 percent.

DNO on Thursday said it dropped its proposed offer based on "recent news" from Calvalley.

Calvalley on Wednesday adopted a shareholder rights plan, or a "poison pill", with a 20 percent trigger.

A poison pill gives the company the right to issue new shares if a shareholder exceeds the threshold, thus making a takeover bid potentially more difficult.

The company also said it had established a special committee to explore strategic alternatives.

Calvalley on July 6 said it received a notice from one of its partners saying it intended to sell its 25 percent working interest in Block 9 in Yemen to a third party.

Calvalley's principal asset is its 50 percent working interest in Block 9 in the Sayun-Masila Basin in Yemen.

Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged since anti-government protests broke out in January, affecting trucking of crude oil for export.

Calvalley had said existing partners at Block 9 have the option to match the offer and acquire either all or their proportionate share of the working interest.

"DNO International looks forward to learning Calvalley's response to the notice before determining whether or how best to engage in a constructive dialogue towards any transaction," DNO said in a statement on Thursday.

Calvalley could not be reached for comment.

Class A shares of Calvalley, which has a market value of C$239.7 million, were down 47 Canadian cents at C$2.08 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Victoria Klesty in Oslo and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

(This story was refiled to remove extraneous word in paragraph 6)