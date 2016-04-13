Oscar-nominee Benedict Cumberbatch goes from surgeon to sorcerer in the first teaser trailer for "Doctor Strange", a new sci-fi adventure from Walt Disney Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Cumberbatch plays neurosurgeon Stephen Strange, who "suffers career-ending injuries in a devastating car crash, he seeks help in the furthest reaches of the world. Hoping to find cures for his injuries, Strange instead uncovers the hidden world of magic and alternate dimensions", according to the film's official synopsis.

The trailer also shows characters played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tilda Swinton, Mads Mikkelsen and Rachel McAdams.

"Doctor Strange" opens in cinemas in November 2016.