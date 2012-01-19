Memphis police have ended their investigation of Robert "Bobby" Dodd, who lost his job as president of the Amateur Athletic Union after two former players claimed he sexually abused them in the 1980s, his attorney said Thursday.

"Memphis police have said they are not pursuing charges, that nobody has filed a criminal complaint and they've got nothing to go on," said attorney Steve Farese.

Memphis police opened an investigation into Dodd, who had led one of the nation's largest youth sports groups, after sports network ESPN first reported the men's complaints in December.

The complaints focused on the years Dodd spent in youth sports in Memphis. ESPN.com has since reported that the accusers will not file formal criminal complaints.

A representative for Memphis police was not immediately available for comment Thursday. No immediate comment was available from the AAU.

The AAU has said it is conducting its own independent investigation into the charges, and has said that Dodd is dealing with serious health issues related to his treatment for colon cancer.

Farese said that Dodd is doing better "mentally, emotionally and physically" since the most recent developments.

