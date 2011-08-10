LOS ANGELES Two men charged in the Opening Day beating of a San Francisco Giants fan at Dodger Stadium pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and were ordered held on $500,000 bail.

Louie Sanchez, 29, and Marvin Norwood, 30, who were arrested last month in the March 31 attack on Bryan Stow in a stadium parking lot, were ordered back to court on September 30 for a pretrial hearing in the case.

The beating of Stow, a paramedic and father of two, drew national headlines and was met with outrage in Los Angeles, where critics said city officials and Dodgers owner Frank McCourt had failed to provide adequate security at the stadium.

The furor came at a bad time for McCourt, who has battled in court with his ex-wife, Jamie, over whether she has an ownership stake in the team.

McCourt also has squabbled with Major League Baseball, which took over day-to-day operations of the financially troubled franchise in April.

In June, the Dodgers filed for bankruptcy protection.

