Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt and Jamie McCourt said on Monday they settled their divorce case, putting an end to a feud that had further complicated the Major League Baseball team's bankruptcy proceedings.

Jamie McCourt, who had opposed the proposed sale of the Dodgers' media rights, will now support the process, according to a joint statement.

The club, which filed for bankruptcy in June, wants to hold an auction of its broadcast rights, saying this can help refinance the team. That would also enable Frank McCourt to hold onto the team after the bankruptcy.

But Major League Baseball has opposed the auction, disputed the team's need for bankruptcy and questioned McCourt's spending, launching a legal battle to control the bankruptcy process.

Earlier this month, it was disclosed that a retired federal judge was appointed as mediator to try to bring MLB and Frank McCourt together, according to an order from Delaware's bankruptcy court.

The case is in Re: Los Angeles Dodgers LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12010.

A representative of the Dodgers declined to comment.

