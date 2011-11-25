LOS ANGELES SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund manager Steven A. Cohen is planning a bid for the Los Angeles Dodgers, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The paper cited three people involved with the bankruptcy sale of the team, but it did not reveal how much Cohen might offer for the Dodgers.

Cohen is discussing his planned bid with Steve Greenberg of the firm Allen & Co, the newspaper said. Greenberg, the son of legendary baseball player Hank Greenberg, has close ties to officials with Major League Baseball.

The Dodgers filed for bankruptcy protection in June as owner Frank McCourt struggled to cover costs.

Major League Baseball fought McCourt's efforts to retain control of the team in bankruptcy court. The Dodgers and the league ended their long-running dispute earlier this month with a deal to sell the team.

The bankruptcy sale of the Dodgers is expected to last several months.

A representative from the Dodgers declined to comment on the report of Cohen's plan bid.

Neither Cohen nor Greenberg could be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Jan Paschal )