Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
LOS ANGELES SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund manager Steven A. Cohen is planning a bid for the Los Angeles Dodgers, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The paper cited three people involved with the bankruptcy sale of the team, but it did not reveal how much Cohen might offer for the Dodgers.
Cohen is discussing his planned bid with Steve Greenberg of the firm Allen & Co, the newspaper said. Greenberg, the son of legendary baseball player Hank Greenberg, has close ties to officials with Major League Baseball.
The Dodgers filed for bankruptcy protection in June as owner Frank McCourt struggled to cover costs.
Major League Baseball fought McCourt's efforts to retain control of the team in bankruptcy court. The Dodgers and the league ended their long-running dispute earlier this month with a deal to sell the team.
The bankruptcy sale of the Dodgers is expected to last several months.
A representative from the Dodgers declined to comment on the report of Cohen's plan bid.
Neither Cohen nor Greenberg could be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Jan Paschal )
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.