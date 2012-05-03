Fruit and fresh vegetable distributor Dole Food Co Inc DOLE.N may spin off one or more of its units as the company initiated a strategic business review of its business.

The company said it may consider a full or partial separation of one or more of its businesses through a spin-off or other capital markets transaction.

Dole Foods also reported a lower first-quarter revenue mostly due to a fall in sales at its European fresh fruit distribution business and lower banana prices in North America.

"Our first quarter results were impacted by extraordinarily low prices in all of our major commodity vegetables," CEO David DeLorenzo said in a statement.

Income from continuing operations for the first quarter was $17 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with $2 million, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.

The company, founded in the 1851, said revenue fell 4 percent to $1.63 billion in the quarter.

Shares of the company were down 8 percent in aftermarket trade. They had closed on $8.72 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)