Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Shares of fruit and fresh vegetable distributor Dole Food Co Inc DOLE.N rose more than 12 percent on Friday, after the company swung to a fourth-quarter profit, helped by cost cuts.
The company, founded in the 1851, has been reducing costs to protect margins in the face of volatile demand for bananas, its biggest-selling item.
On Thursday, Dole Food said expense-reduction efforts helped the company post a quarterly profit despite increasing input costs.
However, Deutsche Bank cut its price target on the stock to $11 from $12 saying the North American banana market remains "challenging."
Shares of the company were up $1.12 at $11.09 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.