SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Philippines rebounds on bargain-hunting

By Ambar Warrick March 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Monday with the Philippines clocking its biggest intraday percentage gain in nearly a month as bargain hunters stepped in following Friday's last-minute selloff. The Philippine index rose as much as 1.1 percent with conglomerate SM Investments gaining 8.3 percent, its biggest intraday gain since December 2011. The stock had shed 9.2 percent on Friday. "There was a big last-minute selloff in SM Inv