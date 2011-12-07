TORONTO Canada's Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) posted a big jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, powered by higher sales and profit margins, even as the number of transactions at its established dollar stores ebbed.

Dollarama, which went public in 2009, is expanding in Canada, where it is already the country's largest dollar-store operator. Its stock is up more than 40 percent this year as investors flock to retailers that can attract budget-conscious shoppers in a period of economic uncertainty.

Earnings were helped by an increase in gross margin, to 37.0 percent from 36.2 percent in the same quarter last year. But the company cautioned that higher margins are not its long-term objective, and said 36 percent is still its target.

"We do not advertise; we do not promote. What brings people in is the compelling value," said Chief Operating Officer Stephane Gonthier on a conference call. "We have to make sure that the objective is not to increase the margin but to give the value, maintain the same-store sales performance."

Net income in the quarter ended October 30 rose 33.5 percent to C$41.8 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 53 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted a 12.5 percent increase in sales, to C$400.3 million, mainly driven by 51 new stores opened since October 2010. Dollarama said sales established stores, a key indicator for retailers, rose 5.1 percent.

In those established stores, transactions were 5.2 percent larger than last year, while the number of transactions fell 0.1 percent.

Raymond James analyst Kenric Tyghe noted that growth in inventory outpaced sales growth in the quarter.

"That does definitely stand out to me. It's something that will be closely watched by the Street," he said.

"It's largely a function of challenged traffic growth in the context of the current environment."

The company said inventory growth was mainly caused by a temporary adjustment to longer lead times in China, and the increasing proportion of its products that are priced above $1.

Shares of Montreal-based Dollarama were up 5.0 percent at C$42.33 early on Wednesday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Frank McGurty)