Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a nearly 17 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Thursday, helped by strong sales during Easter.

The company's net income rose to C$53.2 million ($49 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 4, from C$45.6 million, or 62 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 11.8 percent to C$501.1 million.

Montreal-based Dollarama, which sells goods for up to C$3 in about 900 stores across Canada, said sales at established stores rose 3.3 percent.

The average amount customers spent per trip rose 3.7 percent as the company sold more items priced higher than C$1.00. The number of transactions fell marginally by 0.4 percent.

The company also said it would buy back up to 2.34 million shares, or about 3.5 percent of its total outstanding shares, over the next year.

Dollarama shares, which have risen 31 percent in the past year, closed at C$95.23 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

