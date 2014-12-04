Canadian discount chain Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) reported a 18.4 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by strong Halloween sales and store openings.

Net income rose to C$73 million ($64.3 million), or 55 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 2 from C$61.7 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company's revenue rose 12.4 percent to C$587.9 million.

(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)