Car rental company Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group DTG.N posted a strong quarterly profit on improving U.S. travel market and forecast first-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations.

Dollar Thrifty, which was the object of a prolonged takeover battle between larger rivals Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) and Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR.O) until last October, expects rental rates to improve in the first quarter.

Top U.S. carriers say travel demand has held up well in recent months despite concerns that economic weakness could be a drag.

Dollar Thrifty competes primarily in the U.S. car rental industry, which has two principal markets: airport and local.

For the current quarter, the company expects to earn $1.15 to $1.40 per share. Analysts were expecting earnings of 79 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last week, rival Avis reported a surprise fourth-quarter loss due to pricing pressure in its North American market.

However, Dollar Thrifty finance chief Cliff Buster said in a post-earnings conference call that higher fleet utilization helped the company mitigate pricing pressures.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company, which expects the used-vehicle market to stay robust in 2012, sold about 8,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter at an average gain of $436 per vehicle.

It had sold 7,900 vehicles in the year-ago quarter at an average loss of $17 per vehicle.

The fourth quarter saw costs fall 9 percent as fleet costs decreased by nearly a third to $218 per vehicle per month.

The company, which rents cars under the Dollar Rent A Car and Thrifty Car Rental brands, sees fleet costs at $150 to $170 per vehicle per month in the first quarter.

MKM Partners analyst Christopher Agnew said a series of structural initiatives over the last several years, including ending its fixed supply agreement with Chrysler, helped Dollar Thrifty cut costs.

The company, formed in 1990 by Chrysler and spun off in 1997, was till 2009 contractually bound to buy 75 percent of its fleet cars from Chrysler.

Dollar Thrifty, with a market value of about $2 billion, posted a fourth-quarter profit of $33.9 million, or $1.08 per share, compared with $12.5 million, or 41 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.09 per share, above analysts' estimate of 76 cents a share.

Revenue rose marginally to $353.7 million, but came in below the $355.6 million analysts had expected.

Dollar Thrifty shares, which have gained 20 percent in value since October 27 when Hertz abandoned its bid, were up 2 percent at $74.63 on Tuesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Unnikrishnan Nair)