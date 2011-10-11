Car rental company Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group DTG.N said it had not received any final acquisition proposal from Hertz (HTZ.N) or anyone else, meeting anti-trust concerns, by an October 10 deadline.

Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR.O) last month pulled out of a long-running bidding war for smaller rival Dollar Thrifty, citing the current market downturn. Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) has also bid for Dollar Thrifty.

Following are key milestones in this long-running battle:

April 26, 2010 - Hertz agrees to buy Dollar Thrifty in a $1.2 billion deal that will make it the second-biggest U.S. car rental company.

May 3 - Avis Budget says it was interested in making a "substantially higher" offer than Hertz.

May 13 - Avis says it filed with U.S. regulators for antitrust approval for a potential acquisition of Dollar Thrifty.

May 14 - Hertz says it filed with regulators for antitrust approval for its Dollar Thrifty acquisition.

June 15 - Avis says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seeks more information on its interest in Dollar Thrifty.

July 28 - Avis offers about $1.33 billion for Dollar Thrifty, topping the Hertz offer.

Aug 3 - Dollar Thrifty rebuffs the Avis bid, saying it's unsure Avis can close the deal.

Sept 2 - Avis raises its bid to $1.36 billion.

Sept 12 - Hertz sweetens its offer to $1.56 billion.

Sept 23 - Avis raises its bid for Dollar Thrifty by more than 10 percent to $1.51 billion.

Sept 24 - Hertz says it will not raise its offer further.

Sept 27 - Dollar Thrifty rejects Avis bid.

Sept 28 - Hertz says it will drop its offer for Dollar Thrifty if it loses a shareholder vote.

Sept 30 - Dollar Thrifty shareholders reject Hertz's $1.4 billion bid. Hertz says it will walk away from the deal, leaving the door open again for Avis.

Nov 4 - Avis says it will need additional funding to complete the Dollar Thrifty deal.

Jan 11, 2011 - Avis and Dollar Thrifty say they have no indication from regulators about approval for their proposed deal.

March 25 - Avis's top shareholder says it may hold talks with the board on an appropriate price the company should pay for Dollar Thrifty -- a $1.66 billion deal which has been waiting for antitrust clearance for five months.

May 9 - Hertz offers nearly $2.1 billion for Dollar Thrifty, taking advantage of Avis' problems in getting regulatory clearance for a rival bid.

May 12 - Dollar Thrifty said it would cooperate with Hertz to secure antitrust clearance for its proposed buyout.

May 23 - Hertz said it would start a direct exchange offer for Dollar Thrifty as it gets aggressive to wrap up a deal.

June 14 - Avis buys Avis Europe, its European counterpart, for 635 million pounds ($1 billion).

July 11 - Hertz extends the date of a direct exchange offer for Dollar Thrifty to August 5.

Aug 1 - Labor union International Brotherhood of Teamsters said it asked Dollar Thrifty in July to redeem the poison pill adopted to thwart any hostile acquisition bid by Hertz.

Aug 21 - Dollar Thrifty said it would seek best and final offers from Hertz and Avis by October 10.

Sept 14 - Avis says it made significant progress to getting U.S. regulatory clearance to buy Dollar Thrifty, but was pulling out of the bidding, citing market conditions.

Oct 11 - Dollar Thrifty says it had not received any final acquisition proposal from Hertz or anyone else by an October 10 deadline, and would go ahead with its stand-alone plan.

