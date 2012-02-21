A Dollar rent-a-car return sign is seen on a lot near the Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus, Michigan, May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group DTG.N posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a nearly 10 percent fall in costs, and the car rental company also forecast first-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations.

For the current quarter, Dollar Thrifty expects to earn $1.15 to $1.40 per share.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 79 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the October-December quarter, the company posted a profit of $33.9 million, or $1.08 per share, compared with $12.5 million, or 41 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.09 per share, above analysts' estimate of 76 cents a share.

Revenue rose marginally to $353.7 million, but came in below the $355.6 million analysts had expected.

Total costs and expenses fell 9.4 percent to $298.6 million.

Shares of Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Dollar Thrifty closed at $73.36 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

