Dominion Virginia Power, a unit of U.S. power company Dominion Resources Inc, said it has earmarked $9.5 billion for capital expenditures through 2020, including on clean energy.

Dominion Virginia said the planned investment was in addition to the spending on building the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a $5 billion natural gas pipeline that is awaiting regulatory approval.

The utility also said on Tuesday it planned to upgrade electric grids in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

The company said $2.4 billion was allocated for the company's distribution system, $3.6 billion for transmission lines and substations and $3.5 billion for new generation and environmental improvements.

The budget includes $700 million for solar power. It also includes funds for replacing overhead cables with underground cables, if it receives the Virginia state's approval.

Dominion Resources operates in the PJM Interconnection, the biggest power grid operator in the United States, which serves 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states from New Jersey to Illinois and the District of Columbia.

Dominion Resources shares were down about 1 percent at $68.69 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)