Morgan Stanley President Kelleher says trading activity has improved
Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.
Barcode-printer maker Domino Printing Sciences Plc DOPR.L said full-year underlying pretax profit rose 9 percent, helped by increased demand in Europe, its biggest market in terms of revenue.
However, Domino Printing said it remained cautious about 2015 and expected next year's results to be at a broadly similar level to this year, in line with its guidance in June.
Underlying pretax profit rose to 57.6 million pounds for the year ended Oct. 31 from 53 million pounds a year earlier.
Domino Printing Sciences makes printers to stamp barcodes and expiry dates on food items, beverage cans and medicines.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a drop in quarterly gross margin that overshadowed a higher-than-expected profit, as the company struggled with higher land and construction costs.
MUNICH German carmaker BMW plans to increase output of profitable sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) to boost earnings this year and help fund the rollout of a mass production system for electric cars, it said on Tuesday.