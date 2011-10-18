Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street's expectations, helped by higher sales at established restaurants around the world.

Domino's had net income of $22.1 million, or 36 cents per share, for the third quarter ended September 11, up from $16.6 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Domino's profit was 35 cents per share, topping analysts' average estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The pizza delivery chain, which competes with Papa John's International Inc (PZZA.O) and Yum Brands Inc's (YUM.N) Pizza Hut chain, said revenue rose 8.3 percent to $376.3 million.

Sales at Domino's restaurants open at least one year were up 3 percent in the United States and up 8.1 percent internationally. Same-restaurant sales are a gauge of restaurant performance.

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Domino's changed its U.S. pizza recipe last year to make it more flavorful.

