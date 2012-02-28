Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) delivered a quarterly profit that handily beat Wall Street estimates, after share repurchases and new products like artisan pizzas and cheesy bread helped drive higher U.S. sales, and its shares jumped 12 percent.

The No. 2 U.S. pizza chain also said it plans to refinance its existing securitized debt, a process that may include a special dividend for shareholders and more stock buybacks. Executives declined to elaborate on the plan, which analysts said helped push shares to all-time highs.

Chief Executive Patrick Doyle told analysts on a conference call that the company has reduced debt from $1.7 billion in 2007 to $1.45 billion at the end of 2011. He declined to take questions about the refranchising.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based pizza delivery chain reported fourth-quarter net income rose to $30.9 million, or 52 cents per share, from $24.2 million or 39 cents per share a year earlier, when it had 3.2 percent more shares outstanding and a higher tax rate.

Analysts, on average, were looking for a profit of 49 cents per share for the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Miller Tabak & Co analyst Stephen Anderson told Reuters that share buybacks boosted fourth-quarter results by 2 cents per share, while stronger-than-expected U.S. results added a penny.

Fourth-quarter sales at Domino's U.S. restaurants open at least a year rose 6.8 percent, more than the 5.5 percent gain analysts expected. That result overshadowed a weaker-than-expected 4.7 percent gain in international same-restaurant sales.

The company's outsized U.S. gains landed amid a price war with rivals including Papa John's International Inc (PZZA.O) and Yum Brands Inc's (YUM.N) Pizza Hut chain.

Papa John's reported a disappointing 1.7 percent gain in North American same-restaurant sales in the latest quarter, while Pizza Hut had a better-than-expected 6 percent gain.

"Domino's has focused its marketing dollars on new products ... This quarter they have new parmesan bread bites(miniature pizzas of bread that have parmesan on it), which is an add-on to the $5.99 pizza offer that they have," Anderson said.

The company also announced an Android smartphone ordering application, on Monday. Its iPhone app debuted last June.

Anderson said the Android app will mostly help boost orders in the second quarter, with some gain expected in the first quarter.

The company's British-based franchisee, Domino's Pizza UK & IRL Plc (DOM.L), recently reported a higher profit as the launch of mobile phone delivery apps helped drive a surge in online pizza orders.

Domino's changed its U.S. pizza recipe in December 2009 to make it more flavorful, a move that increased pizza sales.

At the close of trading on Monday, Domino's Pizza shares were down 1 percent from the beginning of the year. Pizza Hut parent Yum's shares were up 11 percent and Papa John's were down 3 percent.

Domino's shares were up 12.3 percent at $37.65 on Tuesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange, off an earlier high at $37.75.

(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair and Matthew Lewis)