Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) reported a 1.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a strong U.S. dollar and expenses related to its recapitalization program.
Sales at U.S. company-owned and franchised restaurants open at least a year rose 6.4 percent in the first quarter ended March 27.
The company's international same-restaurant sales increased 7.9 percent, excluding the impact of foreign currency conversions.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company's net income fell to $45.5 million from $46.3 million, a year earlier.
But on a per-share basis, net income jumped 9.9 percent to 89 cents, due to a lower diluted share count, primarily as a result of the accelerated share repurchase program.
The company's total revenue rose 7.4 percent to $539.2 million. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $545.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Wednesday's close of $133.63, the stock had risen about 20 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, editing by G Crosse)
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
CarMax Inc , the No.1 U.S. used-car dealer, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher vehicle sales.