LOS ANGELES Disco Queen Donna Summer, a five-time Grammy award winner famous for 1970s hits like "Hot Stuff" and "She Works Hard for the Money," died on Thursday at age 63 after a long battle with cancer.

Following are some key facts about Summer:

- Along with the titles above, her best-known hits include 1975's "Love To Love You Baby," 1977's "I Feel Love," 1978's "Last Dance," and 1979's "Bad Girls."

- She sold more than 130 million records worldwide and had 17 studio albums throughout her career.

- She won five Grammy Awards between 1979 and 1998 and six American Music Awards.

- Donna Summer was born LaDonna Adrian Gaines on December 31, 1948 in Boston, Massachusetts.

- She started singing in Boston churches as a child, and made her professional debut at Boston's Psychedelic Supermarket in 1967.

- She was married to actor Helmuth Sommer from 1973 to 1975, and had one child, daughter Mimi Sommer. She married musician Bruce Sudano in 1980 and had two daughters with him, Brooklyn and Amanda.

