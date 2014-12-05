MOSCOW The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said on Friday it had launched an investigation into allegations of doping and cover-ups among Russian track and field competitors made by a German TV documentary.

"To check information presented in the German television documentary that was shown on the ARD channel on 3 December 2014, RUSADA is launching its own investigation with regard to the persons featuring in the documentary and the information they provided," a statement read on the organization's website.

"After completion of the investigation its official results will be published on RUSADA website."

The hour-long documentary entitled 'Secret Doping Dossier: How Russia produces its winners' features what the program makers claim is undercover video of Russian athletes and coaches admitting to covering up positive tests.

It also alleges corruption and a systematic doping issue among Russian athletes and high-ranking officials.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said in a statement on Thursday that they were "grave allegations" while the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it would investigate any pertinent matters raised in the documentary.

RUSADA did not indicate how long their investigation could take.

