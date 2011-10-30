LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Doris Day has been named recipient of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association's 2011 Career Achievement Award, the critics group announced on Saturday.

"Decades on from the main body of her work, Doris Day is still arguably the template to which Hollywood turns when trying to quantify and capture 'girl-next-door' appeal," said LAFCA president Brent Simon in a release announcing the honor.

"Equally at home in snappish romantic comedies and more dramatic fare, Day was the biggest female star of the 1960s, giving a series of delightfully perceptive performances."

Day has often been a subject of speculation when the Academy meets to choose its honorary Oscar winners, though she has a long-running and well-known reluctance to attend ceremonies.

The association also announced that it will vote for the winners of its 2011 awards on Sunday, December 11. While the New York Film Critics Circle, which usually chooses its winners the day after the Los Angeles critics, decided to move its voting into November, LAFCA opted not to change its voting date.