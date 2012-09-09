Rock singer Debbie Harry crowned Style Icon at Elle Style Awards
LONDON Debbie Harry, frontwoman of rock band Blondie, was crowned a fashion icon at London's Elle Style Awards, and she thanked her punk influences for defining her style.
U.S. singer Dorothy McGuire, who with her two sisters made dozens of hit records in the 1950s and 1960s, has died in Arizona, her son said on Sunday.
McGuire, 84, died on Friday at her home in Paradise Valley, Arizona, her son Rex Williamson told Reuters. She had suffered for some time from Parkinson's disease, he said.
Dorothy McGuire was the middle sister of The McGuire Sisters - Christine, Phyllis and Dorothy - who had hits with "Goodnite, Sweetheart, Goodnite", "Sincerely" and "Sugartime" and were often compared to their 1940s predecessors, The Andrews Sisters.
They began their careers as children, singing in their Miamisburg, Ohio, church and later at hospitals and military bases before singing a record deal in 1952.
Often dressed in identical outfits and hairstyles, they were frequent guests on television variety shows and they later performed for U.S. Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.
Some 18 years after they retired in 1968, they reunited and played the hotel and nightclub circuit in Las Vegas and New York until the mid-1990s. The McGuire Sisters were inducted in the National Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 1994.
Dorothy is survived by siblings Phyllis and Christine.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON Debbie Harry, frontwoman of rock band Blondie, was crowned a fashion icon at London's Elle Style Awards, and she thanked her punk influences for defining her style.
LOS ANGELES Adele swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home statuettes for the top prizes - album, record and song of the year - in a shock, history-making victory over Beyonce on a night marked by political statements and emotional tributes.
LOS ANGELES Lady Gaga soared back up the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday after a flawless performance at the Super Bowl halftime show gave her catalog of music a sales boost.