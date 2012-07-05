PARIS A consortium lead by French oilseed financial group Sofiproteol with five other firms submitted on Thursday a bid to buy the whole of the troubled French poultry group Doux, whose administration in early June threatens 3,400 workers and 800 French poultry farmers.

"This offer... comes from French industrials from the poultry sector, committed to chicken farmers and rooted locally," Sofiproteol said in a statement.

The bidders include Glon Sanders (a Sofiproteol subsidiary), Duc, LDC, Terrena, Tilly-Sabco and Triskalia.

