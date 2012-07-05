Trian takes $3.5 billion stake in Procter & Gamble
Trian Fund Management LP disclosed a $3.5 billion stake in Procter & Gamble Co on Tuesday, taking aim at the maker of Pampers diapers as it moves to boost sales and shed unprofitable brands.
PARIS A consortium lead by French oilseed financial group Sofiproteol with five other firms submitted on Thursday a bid to buy the whole of the troubled French poultry group Doux, whose administration in early June threatens 3,400 workers and 800 French poultry farmers.
"This offer... comes from French industrials from the poultry sector, committed to chicken farmers and rooted locally," Sofiproteol said in a statement.
The bidders include Glon Sanders (a Sofiproteol subsidiary), Duc, LDC, Terrena, Tilly-Sabco and Triskalia.
(Reporting By Sybille de La Hamaide; Writing by Muriel Boselli)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger on Tuesday and Cigna Corp sought to end its deal with Anthem, shelving the industry consolidation they charted to address former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
TOKYO Japan's SoftBank Group Corp on Wednesday said it has agreed to buy Fortress Investment Group LLC for about $3.3 billion, looking to add investment expertise as it prepares to launch the world's largest private equity fund.