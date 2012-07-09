H&M January sales rise 8 percent, just below initial estimate
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp (DOV.N) cut its full-year earnings outlook citing a weaker European economy.
Europe accounted for about 17 percent of Dover's first-quarter revenue. The majority of the revised forecast impact will be felt in the second quarter, Dover said in a statement.
Dover, whose businesses range from industrial pumps to food packaging equipment and microphones for consumer electronics, now expects to earn $4.70 to $4.85 per share, down from its prior outlook of $4.80 to $5.00 per share.
Shares of Downers Grove, Illinois-based Dover were down 1 percent at $51.85 on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast strong earnings growth in 2017 on expected massive corn and soybean harvests in South America, sending shares nearly 8 percent higher.
Canada's Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.