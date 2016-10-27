The Dow logo is seen at the entrance to Dow Chemical headquarters in Midland, Michigan May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N), whose merger with DuPont (DD.N) is now likely to close early next year rather than end-2016, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it benefited from its focus on consumer markets such as automotive and electronics.

Dow Chemical's shares rose 2 percent to $54.86, their highest this year, on Thursday.

The $130 billion Dow-DuPont merger is being probed by regulators around the world, with EU antitrust officials expected to decide by Feb. 6 whether to approve it.

"Based on where we are with the regulatory process, Q1 2017 is the most likely outcome, though I won't rule out the end of the year," Chief Financial Officer Howard Ungerleider told Reuters.

The merger is expected to face intense scrutiny over combining the companies' agricultural businesses, which sell seeds, insecticides and pesticides.

But the companies have previously said the agrichemicals businesses have little overlap, and any asset sales required to get regulatory clearances would be minor.

"I would say if there is any place where there are discussions (about asset sales), it is agriculture and to a lesser extent packaging," Ungerleider said.

Ungerleider said the merger had received regulatory approvals from 10 of 22 jurisdictions.

CONSUMER FOCUS

Dow Chemical is benefiting from its strategy to focus on consumer markets by selling billions of dollars of volatile, commodity assets over the years, including the $5 billion divestiture of most of its chlorine business.

The company is on track to realize 70 percent of its $400 million cost-cutting target by the first half of next year, on a run-rate basis, Ungerleider said on a post-earnings call.

Dow Chemical said it had realized more than $200 million of savings on an annualized run-rate basis.

Net income attributable to Dow's shareholders slumped 44 percent to $719 million, or 63 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept.30, from a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a 32 cents per share gain from the sale of a unit that made chemicals to keep farm produce fresh.

Excluding a charge related to Dow's deal to assume full control of Dow Corning and other items, profit in the latest quarter was 91 cents per share, higher than the average analyst estimate of 79 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A 6 percent rise in sales volumes, adjusted for acquisitions and divestitures, helped the company report a 3.7 percent rise in sales to $12.48 billion, above estimates of $11.96 billion.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)