Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N) posted a double-digit jump in quarterly revenue, helping to push shares sharply higher, though cost increases and economic worries caused profit to narrowly miss expectations.

The largest U.S. chemical maker raised prices by roughly $2.2 billion during the third quarter to offset a $1.7 billion increase in raw material costs, a step that kept volume levels flat.

The results on Thursday show that for at least some customers, the price increases were too much.

"There was just so much panic in the marketplace, which clearly must have created conservation on the part of a variety of product buyers," said Hassan Ahmed, a chemical industry analyst at Alembic Global Advisors. "Economic theory dictates that as you elevate pricing there will be some sort of demand response."

Dow shares shot up as much as 8.8 percent on Thursday in a broadly stronger market after European leaders struck a deal to resolve the euro zone debt crisis, which had weighed on the economy during the third quarter.

Dow Chief Executive Andrew Liveris called the euro zone agreement a "meaningful, positive step forward."

Volume in both Europe and North America slipped 3 percent, in contrast to growth in other parts of the world, highlighting what Liveris called the "jagged" pace of economic recovery.

"The world is operating as a two-speed global economy," Liveris said on a conference call with investors and reporters. "We will be in a slow-growth environment in the developing world for the next several quarters."

Latin America and Asia were bright spots for Dow, where volume rose 7 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

The strong emerging market volume growth effectively balanced out weak results elsewhere, resulting in flat volumes.

"If you look at a company like Dow, North America and Europe are just several regional legs in a global strategy," said the Valence Group's Peter Hall, who advises chemical companies. "What we used to refer to as 'emerging markets' really now has emerged and is a major part of the overall sales mix."

Liveris, chief executive since 2004, has been upbeat on his company's potential despite the weak economy. He told investors and reporters earlier this month that he expects Dow to grow regardless of a recession.

(For a graphic on Dow's results, click on: link.reuters.com/faz64s )

Dow reported net income of $815 million, or 69 cents per share, compared with $512 million, or 45 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding an unexpected gain when a joint venture partner repaid a loan that Dow had previously written off, the company earned 62 cents per share.

By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 63 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $15.11 billion. Analysts expected $14.63 billion.

AG UNIT PROFIT

Dow's agricultural unit posted a surprising operating profit for the quarter, a contrast with rival DuPont (DD.N) which posted a loss in its ag unit.

Operating profit in the coatings and infrastructure unit fell 3 percent as the U.S. housing market remained weak.

In the electronics and functional ingredient unit, which sells parts to semiconductor makers, operating profit jumped 11 percent.

A Chinese scientist pleaded guilty last week to stealing agricultural trade secrets from Dow.

Former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm quit Dow's board of directors earlier this month to host a political TV show on Current TV.

Shares of Dow were up 8.5 percent at $29.17 on Thursday afternoon, off an earlier high at $29.25.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Derek Caney, Dave Zimmerman and Matthew Lewis)