Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit: source
Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
DUBAI Dubai ports operator DP World DPW.DI will invest $1.9 billion in China, according to the Twitter account of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
The Twitter post did not elaborate and DP World could not immediately be reached for comment.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan is on a three-day official visit to Beijing, during which a host of business deals have been announced between the United Arab Emirates and China.
DP World has three ports in China -- Qingdao, Tianjin and Yantai -- according to its website.
(Reporting by David French, editing by Louise Heavens)
BERLIN European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labor members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.