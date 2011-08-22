Analysts at UBS and Nomura expect port operator DP World's DPW.DI DPWD.L first-half profit to be higher due to a rise in container volumes and better margins.

The company, which is the world's third-largest ports operator, in July had said it expected a better profit in the first half as container volumes rose 11 percent.

UBS said the company's exposure to emerging markets like India and China is a positive but it is not a complete shield against concerns of a global slowdown.

The brokerage cut its price target on the company's stock to $12 from $13, while maintaining its "neutral" rating.

Analysts at Nomura expect DP World to give a better outlook for the year citing higher margins. They maintained their price target of 1,040 pence and a "buy" rating on the company's London-listed shares.

"With its 50 terminals across five continents and its focus on emerging markets and origin and destination trades, we expect the outlook to be robust," Nomura said.

(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)