Containers are loaded on a ship docked near the DP World Caucedo's port in Boca Chica June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

DUBAI DP World DPW.DI DPWD.L, the world's third-largest port operator, on Tuesday said containers volumes rose 10 percent in the third quarter, helped by growth in the UAE, Africa and the Americas.

The company, one of the more profitable assets of debt-laden Dubai World DBWLD.UL, said third-quarter gross volumes were 14.4 million TEU, or twenty-foot equivalent container unit, according to a statement. This compares with 13.1 million TEU in the year-earlier period.

"Whilst uncertainty continues to affect the global economy our business continues to perform well," Mohammed Sharaf, DP World chief executive said in the statement.

"Despite the tougher fourth quarter comparatives, we continue to believe that we will achieve full year EBITDA in line with expectations."

DP World's consolidated terminals handled 20.5 million TEU in the first nine months of the year.

"The growth in our consolidated portfolio was primarily from the UAE, Africa and Americas regions," the statement said.

In August, DP World said its first-half profit grew four-fold as it booked a gain from the sale of its Australian operations last year.

The port operator sold 75 percent of its Australian port operations for $1.5 billion last year to private equity firm Citi Infrastructure Investors (CII).

In its push into Europe, the company announced earlier this month that it would go ahead with the construction of its new London Gateway deep-sea container port, to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2013.

DP World's shares are down 16 percent in 2011, ending Monday at a near-60 percent discount to their 2007 initial public offering price.

The company also listed in London DPWD.L in June, but this move has done little to boost liquidity in the stock, with the London listing on average trading less than 35,000 shares per day.

(Editing by Shaheen Pasha)