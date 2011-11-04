Nokia Siemens Networks NOKI.UL plans to sell its microwave technology business to Canadian equipment maker DragonWave Inc (DWI.TO) (DRWI.O) in a deal potentially worth up to 110 million euros, to focus better on mobile broadband and managed services.

The deal will also help DragonWave, which specializes in microwave technology that moves data between cellular towers and devices, to expand its range of networking products.

"It makes a lot of sense for both companies," said a spokesman for Nokia Siemens, the world's second largest mobile network gear provider.

DragonWave will pay 10 mill lion euros in cash and 5 million in its stock, while taking over employee liabilities of about 10 million and signing a capital asset lease for 5 million.

It expects to finance the transaction through a combination of cash and increased debt facilities.

The deal includes a sales-based 18-month earn-out period, which could increase the value of the deal by a further 80 million euros.

The move comes as Nokia Siemens, a venture of Nokia NOK1V.HE and Siemens (SIEGn.DE), faces strong pressure from Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and Chinese rivals.

About 360 Nokia Siemens Networks employees to will be transferred to DragonWave under the deal.

DragonWave posted a fourth straight quarterly loss in October as a cutback in spending at U.S.-based customer Clearwire CLWR.O left a hole in its business.

(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore and Tarmo Virki in Helsinki; Editing by Jane Merriman)