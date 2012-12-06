Uber hires ex-U.S. Attorney General Holder to probe sexual harassment
Uber Technologies Inc has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.
Canadian telecom network equipment maker DragonWave Inc cut its third-quarter revenue forecast as shipment of orders were delayed, sending its Nasdaq-listed shares down 14 percent before the bell.
The company now expects revenue of about $39 million for the quarter ended November 30, down from its prior forecast range of $43 million to $50 million.
DragonWave, which supplies packet microwave radio systems for mobile and access networks, said orders expected to ship in November were rescheduled to December. Orders to support shipments to European customers were lower than expected in the quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $2.21 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. They closed at C$2.21 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp wants to raise as least 1 trillion yen ($8.83 billion) from the sale of a majority stake in its NAND flash memory business to plug a hole in its finances from a $6.3 billion writedown of its U.S. nuclear unit, a source said.
SAN FRANCISCO Snap Inc takes to the road in London on Monday to promote its initial public offering with a daring proposition: that it can build hot-selling hardware gadgets and ad-friendly software features fast enough to stay one step ahead of Facebook.