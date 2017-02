HONG KONG All Nippon Airways Executive Vice President Keisuke Okada said the airline would be interested in any stretched version of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.

ANA has already ordered 55 Dreamliners. Boeing has not yet decided if it is going to launched a stretched version of the plane.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner took its first paying passengers aloft on Wednesday on a special charter flight from Tokyo to Hong Kong flown by launch customer ANA.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly)