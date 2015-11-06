DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported a surprise profit for the third quarter as the Hollywood studio earned more from licensing its content and benefited from the DVD and Blue-ray releases of "Home", its only movie this year.

Shares of the company, which also posted higher-than-expected revenue, rose 10 percent in extended trading on Thursday.

DreamWorks plans to make fewer movies with stronger plots as well as sequels of popular films to beat stiff competition from Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures and Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros.

DreamWorks has also been focusing on increasing revenue from licensing its original content to video streaming company Netflix Inc to tap the shift in viewing habits to digital platforms.

"It's a great way to diversify, a lot more visibility, a lot more consistency, which is a good shift away from the lumpiness of feature films," B. Riley & Co analyst Eric Wold said.

Wold said he was "optimistic" on DreamWorks' plans for the next year and the company was showing signs that it was on the "right trajectory."

DreamWorks said in January that it would produce two feature films per year, instead of three, starting 2016. "Kung Fu Panda 3" is slated for release on Jan. 29, around the same time as the Chinese new year. Musical comedy "Trolls", starring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, is scheduled for release on Nov. 4 next year.

Revenue from DreamWorks' movie business rose about 11 percent to $157.9 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, accounting for nearly two-thirds of its total revenue. Licensing revenue more than tripled to $50.7 million.

Total revenue surged 43.3 percent to $259.2 million, handily beating the average analyst estimate of $206 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

DreamWorks reported a net loss of $3.5 million, or 4 cents per share, attributable to the company, compared with a year-earlier profit.

Excluding pretax restructuring charges of $3.6 million, it earned 2 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 5 cents per share.

DreamWorks shares were trading at $22.19 after the bell. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had fallen about 10 percent this year.

